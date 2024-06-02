Chief of General Staff of the Kuwait Army Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzain stressed Friday the necessity of maintaining prepared and vigilant to keep the country's security and stability.

Al-Muzian made the statement after paying an inspection visit to the platform affiliated with Kuwait's navy force, north of the country, the Ministry of Defense said a press statement.

He also affirmed the need of continued coordination and collaboration among military sectors to preserve Kuwait's security and stability, it added.

During the visit, Al-Muzain conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the military leadership to the country's naval personnel for their heroic role and sacrifice made to serve their homeland and preserve its territorial integrity, the statement noted.

He was briefed on missions and duties implemented by the platform and its readiness, in addition to coordination and cooperation between the force and the Coast Guard Department in carrying out several common duties, tasks and drills, it noted.

