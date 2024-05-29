RIYADH — Two foreigners, including a Yemeni national and a displaced person, were arrested while receiving a huge consignment of narcotics in the Riyadh region.



Maj. Marwan Al-Hazmi, spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that the security inspection resulted in the seizure of 4.77 million narcotic pills of amphetamine that were hidden in a shipment of concrete blocks and the arrest of its two recipients. The arrested foreigners were referred to the Public Prosecution.



Maj. Al-Hazmi said that the security forces are working with great determination to combat all sorts of drug smuggling and will arrest everyone involved in such crimes and will take stringent punitive measures against them.



He called on all citizens and residents who have information about any activities related to drug smuggling or drug sale to report them, through calling the numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and the number 999 in the rest of the Saudi regions and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control number 995, as well as via e-mail 995@gdnc.gov.sa. It assured that all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality.

