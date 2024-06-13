First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah on Thursday headed an overall inspection campaign on illegal properties in many areas in Kuwait.

The minister, accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Minister of Municipality Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan began their inspection campaign in Al-Mangaf, Al-Mahboula, Khaitan, and Jileeb Al-Shuyoukh.

The Interior Ministry, Kuwait Municipality, Kuwait Fire Force, Ministry of Electricity and Water and Public Authority for Manpower took part in the campaign.

The move came on the backdrop of some 49 expatriate workers killed and others injured when a fire engulfed the apartment building they're residing in Al-Mangaf, southern Al-Ahmadi governorate on Wednesday.

