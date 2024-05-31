The vehicles used in reckless driving will be destined for crushing or dumping as they jeopardize the lives of people, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) cautioned on Thursday.

Law will be decisively applied to all violators, the ministry's department of security media and public relations added in a statement. The move is part of security measures and the most severe legal penalties taken against the vehicles used in reckless acts, it noted. Ongoing traffic campaigns, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Logistics and Supply, has started implementing this punishment, it said.

The ministry urged the public to contact the emergency number (112) or send messages on the traffic department's what's app: 99324092, in case of observing any irrational acts, it stated.

