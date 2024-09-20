KUWAIT CITY: The General Traffic Department has issued a warning regarding the misuse of vehicle horns, declaring it a traffic violation under current traffic laws. Drivers found using their horns improperly will face a fine of 25 dinars. In cases where the violation is taken to traffic court, penalties could escalate to imprisonment.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Bu Hassan, Assistant Director of the Traffic Awareness Department, clarified that the horn is intended solely as a warning device for imminent danger, particularly from other vehicles that could lead to accidents. He highlighted that improper use of the horn, such as using it to summon individuals or greet others, is prohibited.

The department has observed that some drivers misuse the horn in residential areas, causing disturbances to residents, including the elderly and sick. Such misuse also leads to the accumulation of traffic points against the offending driver.

