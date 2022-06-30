JEDDAH — The Public Security Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwairekh said that anyone caught attempting to perform Hajj without a permit will be fined SR10,000.



He added this comes in implementation of Hajj instructions that require those wishing to perform Hajj to obtain a permit from the competent authorities.



He called on all citizens and residents to abide by Hajj instructions. Al-Shuwairekh stressed that the security personnel will perform their duties in all roads and routes leading to the Grand Mosque and the Holy Sites to prevent any violation.

