UAE - Employees of government entities and companies in Abu Dhabi will need to undergo a mandatory PCR test every seven days.
The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said that the requirement is effective from Sunday, December 26.
"In coordination with Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, the Department of Government Support will implement a mandatory requirement for PCR tests every 7 days for all employees of government entities and companies in the emirate," the media office tweeted.
The move will "enhance existing proactive measures at government entities".
