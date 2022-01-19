ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, have deliberated the strategic relations between the UAE and the US across various levels, with special emphasis on military and defence fields.

This came during a telephone call today, where Sheikh Mohamed and Austin also reviewed a number of international and regional issues of interest.

The talks also touched on the recent Houthi terrorist militia attacks on civil facilities in the UAE and the threat they pose to regional security and stability, as well as the need for a decisive international stance in the face of such practices.

The US Defence Secretary reaffirmed his country's condemnation of the attacks and emphasised standing by the UAE in the face of threats to its security and territorial integrity.

Sheikh Mohamed and Austin also discussed military and security cooperation between the UAE and the United States and means of boosting defence coordination, in the light of the recent terrorist attacks that took place in the UAE.

