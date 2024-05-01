Opportunities for boosting Saudi investment in Tunisia, building fruitful partnerships between private companies in the two countries and increasing trade took centre stage at a meeting held on Monday between Economy and Planning Minister Feriel Ouerghi Sabai and Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry Hassan bin Mujab Al-Huwaizi, on the margins of the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group.

"The talks offered the occasion to outline the main reforms launched by the government with a view to further improving the investment and business climate in Tunisia, notably by simplifying procedures and improving support measures for investors," according to a press release issued on Tuesday by the Department of Economy.

"Tunisia sees itself as a strategic platform for investment and the conquest of new markets, notably in the Mediterranean region and on the African Continent," Ouerghi pointed out.

She invited on the occasion, the Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry and through him Saudi investors and business leaders, to take part in the Tunisia Investment Forum (TIF), due in June 2024.

Besides, the minister had a meeting with the Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, during which she commended the Fund's contributions to Tunisia's economic and social development by financing several projects in the energy, education, health and waste management sectors, and voiced Tunisia's willingness to scale up this cooperation by funding new projects with high economic and social returns.

Al-Marshad reiterated the Fund's commitment to continuing to support Tunisia in its development process.

The Minister attended the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group on April 27-30 in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), as well as a workshop on the theme: "concessional financing."

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).