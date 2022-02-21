ABU DHABI- EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond, unveiled SCORPIO-B – the newest member of its series of unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) – on the first day of UMEX 2022 currently underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 23 February.

Designed to support military troops and security forces in the most challenging conditions, SCORPIO-B can be equipped with remote weapon systems, twin 40mm grenade launchers, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors with the possibility to mount various payloads of up to 200kg. In addition to being valuable for ISR operations, SCORPIO-B can be fitted for tactical overwatch, counter terrorism, CBRN detection, communication relay, and any other types of dangerous missions.

With a 30 slope gradient, 40km/h speed and track propulsion, the SCORPIO-B can easily access difficult terrains within cities and harsh environments. The all-in-one command and control station (CCS) allows one or two operators to remotely operate the UGV functions and mission equipment systems (MES) up to 5km (LOS). This is further complemented by the ADASI mission planning and autopilot system.

Ali Al Yafei, CEO of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments (ADASI), said, "We are delighted to unveil the latest member of the SCORPIO series at UMEX 2022 – an exhibition dedicated to drones, robotics and unmanned systems and one of the most important events in our calendar. We are pleased to continue building our customers’ trust, nationally and internationally, through rigorous R&D of our autonomous capabilities to increase mission readiness and ultimately enable a secure future for all."

ADASI’s in-house R&D capabilities enable it to offer next generation unmanned systems capable of performing in a diverse array of operations in some of the most challenging environments.

ADASI is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE Group, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond, which ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.