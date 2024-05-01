Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, led a high-level UAE delegation to the Republic of India on 29th and 30th April, to strengthen bilateral relations as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Al Hashimy met with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, in India’s capital, New Delhi, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to advance them across various fields. The two sides also reviewed recent regional developments and their repercussions on regional and international peace and security. The meeting was attended by Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India.

The UAE delegation attended a meeting with Vinay Kwatra, Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs in India, to explore bilateral cooperation between the two countries across various fields, including economy, trade, development, culture, scientific advancement, technology, and aviation, with the two sides also exchanging views regarding regional and international issues.

Furthermore, various topics of mutual interest pertaining to the BRICS and G20 agendas were discussed, as well as ways of enhancing collaboration between the UAE and the Republic of India within the framework of international forums.

During the meeting, Al Hashimy emphasised that the UAE will mark the second anniversary of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries on 1st May. The agreement has considerably increased the volume of bilateral non-oil trade by 19 percent between 2021 and 2023.

Al Hashimy also visited the National Crafts Museum, where she commended the pieces on display at the museum, which have been collected over several decades from different Indian states, and stressed the importance of cultural exchange in reinforcing mutual respect and understanding between societies.

She affirmed that the significant achievements in bilateral relations pave the way for more success to accomplish the shared objectives of the two countries and their peoples. Al Hashimy also highlighted that the UAE and India share historic deep-rooted strategic relations, with her visit reaffirming the strength of these ties.