Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah affirmed on Wednesday, Kuwait's endeavor in protecting workers right and providing them with the best opportunities.

Sheikha Jawaher stated to KUNA, after a seminar organized by Sheikh Saud Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute on International Workers' Day, in cooperation with the Department of Human Rights Affairs, the UN Resident Coordinator Office, International Labor Organization and the UN International Organization for Migration, with the presence of top diplomatic officials.

She also added that this annual global celebration shows Kuwait's efforts in fighting for human rights, noting that the Kuwaiti constitution came out with several public and private sectors regulations aimed at protecting the rights and wellbeing of workers.

Kuwait's government have signed 21 memorandum of understandings with various countries to fight for workers' rights in different fields, as well as 19 agreements with a number of international organizations.

