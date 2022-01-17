ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia who condemned the terrorist Houthi attack on civil facilities in the UAE today.

The two leaders affirmed that such terrorist attacks that target the Kingdom of Saudi Araba and the UAE solidify the two nations' determination to jointly stand up to these acts of aggression.

They added that these terrorist attacks affirm the need for the international community to stand up to these flagrant violations of international laws and norms and to condemn these terrorist crimes that threaten regional and international peace and security.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed expressed his deep thanks and appreciation for the sincere feelings expressed by Prince Mohammed bin Salman that, he said, further consolidate the strong bonds that unite the two nations and their peoples, and solidify their determination to confront the forces of evil and aggression.

