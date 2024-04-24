BRUSSELS — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated in the High-Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation between the European Union (EU) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held in Luxembourg.



The forum addressed security and strategic cooperation between the GCC and EU countries, focusing on enhancing joint diplomatic efforts to promote peace, security, and sustainable development. Participants also discussed the situation in Gaza and the need for an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian and relief assistance.



In conjunction with the forum, Prince Faisal engaged in a series of bilateral meetings with European foreign ministers to discuss strengthening relations and coordinating on regional and international issues, particularly those affecting Gaza. He met with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.



These meetings covered a range of topics, including mutual relations, ways to bolster them, and specific developments in the Gaza Strip. The discussions highlighted the importance of joint efforts to address regional challenges and underscored the need for international cooperation in achieving peace and stability.



Key Saudi diplomatic figures were present in these meetings, such as the Saudi Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Duchy of Luxembourg, Dr. Khaled Al-Jandan, Saudi Ambassador to the European Union Haifa AlJedea, and the Counselor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Manal Radwan.

