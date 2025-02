European planemaker and aerospace company Airbus said on Tuesday it will build the communication network for the French air and naval force under a contract with a maximum value of 480 million euros ($502.46 million).

The company will work on the project for up to 10 years, aiming to deploy the communication network on more than 80 ships between 2028 and 2032. ($1 = 0.9553 euros)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, Editing by Louise Heavens)