MUSCAT: The Omani Civil Aviation Training Centre hosted a pivotal workshop aimed at advancing civil aviation security and airspace management in Oman. Organised by French company CGX AERO in collaboration with its Omani partner, Ankaa, and supported by Business France, the event underscored Oman’s commitment to enhancing its aviation sector through international collaboration.

The workshop, held on November 26, was attended by Nabil Hajlaoui, French Ambassador to Oman, alongside senior officials from Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). Participants explored strategies for improving airspace design, adopting cutting-edge technologies, and fostering expertise through training programmes.

In an interview with the Observer, Ambassador Hajlaoui highlighted Oman’s exemplary track record in aviation security. “Oman is ranked among the very first in the world in terms of civil aviation security. These workshops facilitate sharing expertise to achieve consistent safety standards globally,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of public regulation in aviation, drawing parallels between Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority and France’s regulatory frameworks. “Every country’s ultimate goal is to ensure the same level of security for passengers and aircraft. Platforms like this workshop enable discussions that align Oman’s compliance with international standards,” added Hajlaoui.

The ambassador also pointed to human capital as a critical component of aviation security, citing bilateral training programmes as a key enabler. “The best way to advance aviation infrastructure is to train people. Recently, young engineers from Oman attended sessions in Toulouse, gaining insights from ENAC, the world’s leading school in this domain,” he noted.

Khalid al Balushi, Managing Director of Ankaa, detailed the workshop’s objectives. “Ankaa aims to enhance understanding of airspace design, address current challenges, and explore solutions for a more efficient and safe airspace structure in Oman,” he said.

Al Balushi identified rising air traffic and optimising airspace for safety and efficiency as significant challenges. He stressed the importance of aligning Oman’s airspace design with international standards to ensure seamless operations.

Collaboration with stakeholders was another critical focus area. “We plan to involve aviation authorities, airlines, and air navigation service providers through workshops and consultations to ensure comprehensive input in airspace restructuring,” Al Balushi added.

Both CGX AERO and Ankaa highlighted the role of technology in modernising Oman’s aviation sector. Ambassador Hajlaoui described CGX AERO as “the most advanced company in their sector, present worldwide and instrumental in today’s workshop.”

Echoing this sentiment, Al Balushi emphasised the importance of cutting-edge tools. “Advanced air traffic management systems, digital twin models, and automated tools for airspace analysis are essential for successful airspace restructuring,” he explained.

He also highlighted the role of data-driven decision-making. “Analysing traffic patterns, environmental data, and operational metrics will allow Oman to optimise airspace design, ensuring efficiency and safety,” he said.

The workshop marks a significant step in strengthening Oman’s civil aviation capabilities. By leveraging international expertise and adopting advanced technologies, Oman is poised to address current challenges while paving the way for future expansion in the sector.

As Hajlaoui concluded, “This collaboration is not only about sharing technology but also about creating lasting human connections and expertise. Together, we are shaping the future of civil aviation security.”

