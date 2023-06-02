Tunisia - The government is preparing a major reform programme and a major project to boost investment in the country, Finance Minister Sihem Nemsia stressed on Thursday.

In this context, she announced that several bills will be submitted to the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) in the coming days.

Speaking at a plenary session of the ARP, Nemsia also pointed out that the government was under great pressure to resort to borrowing, both domestically and abroad, in order to meet its commitments regarding the wage bill, social transfers for vulnerable groups and import of fuel and basic products needed by the country.

There are external factors, in particular the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which will weigh heavily on the State's financial balance in 2022, given the increase in import prices for fuels, grain, oils and sugar, she recalled.

The Minister pointed out that the State's debt at the end of 2022 will be around 115 billion dinars, equivalent to 79.9% of GDP. However, she predicted that the State's own resources would increase by 22% in 2022 thanks to the improvement in tax revenues.

Nemsia said reducing debt depends on boosting economic growth, fighting corruption and instilling a culture of hard work.

