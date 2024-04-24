Data relating to the growth in the number of companies registered with the National Business Register (RNE) reveals growth on an annual basis of 7% at the end of February 2024. This suggests a resumption of economic growth in Tunisia, said Director General of RNE, Adel Chouari, in an interview with TAP.

Chouari added that the number of companies which registered in January and February 2024 exceeded the 7,000 mark.

This list includes companies, self-employed workers, cooperative and civic societies, he pointed out, adding that by the end of 2023, approximately 23 thousand 923 companies of all kinds, professions and associations have been registered.

According to Chouari, companies represent approximately 13,403 registrations, knowing that 93% of companies are sole proprietorships and 3% SA (public limited companies).

