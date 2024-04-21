Accumulated tourism receipts and labour income barely cover 54% of accumulated external debt servicing on April 10, 2024, according to monetary and financial data published Friday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

In fact, the figures published by the BCT show a staggering increase in external debt servicing of 116.4% (they have more than doubled), up from TND 2.8 billion on April 10, 2023, to TND 6.1 billion at present, due to the repayment of the €850 million Eurobond (in capital) on February 17, with additional interest of €47.8 million, making a total of €898 million (the equivalent of TND 3 billion).

Revenues from tourism and earned income rose slightly by 7.6% to TND 1.3 billion and by 4.4% to TND 1.9 billion, respectively, bringing a total of TND 3.3 billion in revenues.

Net foreign currency assets stood at TND 23.5 billion on April 19, 2024, accounting for 107 days of imports, compared with TND 21.8 billion (94 days of imports) on the same date last year.

