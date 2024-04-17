The food trade balance recorded a surplus of TND 1,088.9 million in March 2024, compared to a deficit of 110.3 MD during the same month of 2023. As a result the coverage rate reached 159.3%, compared to 94.4% in March 2023, according to a note, published Wednesday, by the National Agricultural Observatory (Onagri).

This improvement is explained by the increase in food exports of 57.5%, fostered by the increase in exports of olive oil (+103.2%), fishing products (+46%) and dates (+18.4%); against a drop in imports of 6.7%, mainly due to the decline in sugar imports (-52.1%).

Onagri also reported the increase in the average export price of olive oil by 81.8% (to reach 27.50 DT/kg), fishing products ( 40.2%), citrus fruits (19.7%), tomatoes (8%) and dates (4.2%).

On the other hand, import prices of grain products fell by 15.9% for durum wheat, 24.4% for soft wheat, 31.5% for barley and 25% for corn.

The same goes for the price of other products, including vegetable oils (-24.7%) and milk and derivatives (-7%) compared to an increase of (+38.2%) for sugar.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).