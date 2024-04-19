The number of reported projects went up by 6.9% during the first quarter of 2024, with a total of 966 declarations compared to 904 during the same period in 2023.

These projects will generate more than 10,000 jobs, according to the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII).

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy on Thursday, the APII pointed to a 15.2% increase in foreign investment, with a value of TND 164.4 million.

The number of new enterprises also increased by 16.7%, accounting for 34% of all declarations.

The export value of the industrial sector showed an improvement of 3%, reaching TND 14,637 million, resulting in a surplus in the industrial trade balance of TND 635.1 million, compared to a deficit of TND 438.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Regarding services, investment improved by 63.4% (TND 313.1 million in Q1 2024 compared to TND 191.6 million in Q1 2023).

The same data show that 2,772 out of 4,198 projects are completed or underway, representing 66%, compared to 63.9% in 2023 and 43% in 2022.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).