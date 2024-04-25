CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al Sisi reiterated on Wednesday, the crucial importance of ending the ongoing war in Gaza, warning against any military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

During a phone call with Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte, President Sisi said that any military operation in Rafah will have catastrophic consequences on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and on regional peace and security.

According to spokesman for Presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, the call focused on the situation in Gaza, and Egypt's efforts to restore regional stability by reaching a ceasefire in the region and providing access for humanitarian aid.

President Sisi also underscored the vital need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to implement the relevant UN resolutions.