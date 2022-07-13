Suez Canal for Technology Settling (SCTS) has reported a consolidated profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 517.225 million during the nine-month period ended May 31st, down from EGP 519.013 million in the same period a year earlier, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Monday.

The company’s consolidated revenue increased to EGP 1.07 billion in the September-May period, up from EGP 976.769 million the year before.

As for the standalone financials, Suez Canal for Technology registered a net profit after tax of EGP 445.117 million in the nine months ended May 31st, down from EGP 481.813 million in the comparative period last year.

SCTS is an Egypt-based joint-stock company that offers educational services in Egypt. The company owns and runs October Six University in the 6th of October City near Cairo, Egypt.

