Samsung Electronics’ exports from Egypt amount to $700 million, Chairman Jun Su Jung revealed during his meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The company is looking forward to increasing its exports from Egypt by 50% over the coming period, he added.

For his part, Madbouly noted that Samsung Electronics is a vital partner for the Egyptian government, welcoming further investments by the South Korean firm in the Egyptian market soon.

During the meeting, both sides also mulled over cooperation opportunities in the coming period.

