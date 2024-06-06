Trade exchange between Egypt and Russia rose by 5.3% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to around $5.159 billion, compared to $4.896 billion, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir stated.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the 27th edition of the four-day St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which kicked off on June 5th in the city of St. Petersburg, Russia.

