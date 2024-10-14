Hassan El-Khatib, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, has met with Abdulaziz Al-Sukran, Deputy of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Foreign Trade, to discuss strategies for strengthening and developing economic cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

El-Khatib highlighted that Egypt and Saudi Arabia share a strong bilateral relationship built on a long history of cooperation and coordination. He emphasized a shared desire and ample opportunities to double the rates of mutual trade and joint investments between the two nations shortly.

The minister praised the efforts of Saudi officials, particularly Dr. Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi Minister of Investment, in reaching an investment protection agreement between the two countries.

He further noted that the Egypt-Saudi Joint Committee stands as a successful model for joint committees, having met regularly for 18 years and playing a pivotal role in enhancing economic relations between the two nations.

Al-Sukran stressed that the bilateral relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia are, first and foremost, fraternal, representing a unified social fabric between the people of both countries.

He pointed out that trade relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia have seen unprecedented growth recently, highlighting the importance of the Egypt-Saudi Joint Committee in achieving integration and mutual coordination across numerous areas of shared interest. Efforts are also underway to expand the scope of the committee’s activities.

Amani El-Wasall, Head of the Agreements and Foreign Trade Sector, and Anwar Bin Hasoosa, the Saudi Trade Attaché in Cairo, attended the meeting.

