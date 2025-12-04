Egypt - Yasser Abbas, Deputy CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), announced that economic relations between Egypt and Greece continue to strengthen, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $2bn and more than 200 Greek companies now active across various sectors in the Egyptian market.

His remarks came during the inaugural Egyptian–Greek Business and Investment Forum, held under the theme “Building Bridges for Shared Prosperity”. The event was attended by Greece’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Theocharis, alongside representatives of several Egyptian government bodies and senior executives from leading companies in both countries.

Abbas said the forum marks a practical step toward deepening economic partnership and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, industry, tourism and technology, with an emphasis on empowering the private sector to play a greater role in driving economic activity between the two nations.

He added that Egyptian–Greek cooperation is making significant progress, supported by the two countries’ shared focus on African markets. He noted that Egypt’s position as a gateway for exports to Africa, and its membership in the African Continental Free Trade Area, provides Greek companies access to an extensive consumer base and new opportunities for expansion.

Abbas also underscored the strategic importance of the GREGY electricity interconnection project, describing it as one of the most prominent joint initiatives with regional impact, enabling the delivery of clean energy from Egypt to Europe through Greece.

He highlighted Egypt’s rapid infrastructure development, pointing out that more than $550bn in government investments in recent years have created a more favourable environment for industrial expansion and boosted the country’s export capacity.

For his part, Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Theocharis reaffirmed his country’s appreciation for its partnership with Egypt, noting that the forum reflects the growing momentum in bilateral relations. In his address, he discussed opportunities to deepen maritime cooperation, ongoing memoranda of understanding between ports, and the importance of trilateral cooperation between Egypt, Greece and Cyprus, as well as the pivotal role of the Suez Canal in global trade flows.

Abdel Aziz El-Sherif, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service, echoed Abbas’s remarks, stressing the tangible progress achieved in trade relations and highlighting the electricity interconnection project as a strategic initiative that opens new avenues for joint investment.

At the conclusion of the forum, participants agreed to maintain ongoing dialogue and hold regular meetings to support investors and expand opportunities for collaboration, thereby reinforcing the trajectory of economic partnership between Egypt and Greece in the coming period.

