The government is ensuring the implementation of a set of reforms to boost investment, said Economy and Planning Minister, Féryel Ouerghi, adding that a new investor portal, which is currently being developed, is a step forward to speed up the inflow of investments and provide solutions to challenges.

Ouerghi underlined, on Wednesday, at the opening of the 21st edition of the Tunisia Investment Forum (TIF), which is held in partnership with the European Union (EU), that the Tunisian economy has significant potential to host mega-projects.

According to the minister, Tunisia is seeking actively to consolidate its strategic partnership with the EU and promote its relations with the various member countries as part of a global approach.

She affirmed that the 21st edition of TIF 2024 is an opportunity to expand the scope of cooperation with the EU countries, adding that the heavy presence of businessmen in Tunisia is the best evidence of the mutual trust between the two sides.

«Like several countries around the world, Tunisia is facing challenges, which have been exacerbated by climate change and economic disruptions,» she indicated.

The minister stressed that the government is working to implement a homogeneous vision to consolidate the national economy and consolidate its integration into a global value chain as well as foster businesses' performance.

During the forum, Ouerghi addressed a number of European diplomats, headed by the EU Ambassador to Tunisia Marcus Cornaro, as well as representatives of European and Tunisian companies.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).