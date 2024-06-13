Tunisia has embarked on a revolutionary review of the legal system of social protection and labour legislation, Minister of Social Affairs Kamel Madouri said Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland.

He stressed that a balanced and responsible social dialogue is a pillar and a guarantee to achieve these objectives.

In a meeting with the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Gilbert Houngbo, on the sidelines of the 112th session of the International Labour Conference, Madouri highlighted Tunisia's ongoing efforts to align its legislation with fundamental labour standards.

He stressed the importance of embedding the principles and values of decent work and ensuring fundamental rights, with a focus on establishing the essential foundations for achieving social justice for all groups in line with the rapid changes in the global labour landscape.

The meeting provided an opportunity to commend the cooperative relations between Tunisia and the ILO and to explore ways to further strengthen it by supporting joint programmes in the fields of employment, labour relations, social protection and decent work.

For his part, the ILO Director-General expressed the Organisation's readiness to support and assist Tunisia in its reforms and programmes aimed at strengthening social protection, decent work, labour relations and social dialogue.

"I look forward with optimism to the role that Tunisia is expected to play, given its accession to the Global Coalition for Social Justice and its election to the Coordinating Group of this initiative," said Houngbo.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).