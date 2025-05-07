Nadia Yaich, Secretary-General of the Tunisia Africa Business Council, said that the UAE plays a pioneering role in Africa, serving as a model of integrated developmental cooperation. This is evident in its major investments in strategic sectors such as infrastructure and energy, as well as its strong support for vital areas like education, healthcare, capacity building, and entrepreneurship, particularly among youth and women.

In her statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the "Africa Trade and Investment Forum" in Tunis, Yaich emphasised that the UAE plays a central role in supporting comprehensive development across numerous African countries.

She highlighted the importance of this role in enhancing partnerships with local stakeholders across the continent and directing support toward community-based projects that contribute to developing innovation ecosystems and entrepreneurship.

Tunis is hosting the FITA 2025 on May 6 and 7, with ministerial delegations and representatives from several African nations, including the Congo, Nigeria, and Algeria, showcasing investment opportunities.

The forum features the participation of international financial institutions, over 1,000 business meetings, and a comprehensive exhibition. It is considered the largest investment event in Africa this year.

Yaich also stressed the importance of deepening cooperation between Tunisia and the UAE on the African continent. She noted that the Tunisia Africa Business Council could play a pivotal role in this context by organising joint business missions, creating platforms for knowledge and expertise exchange, and encouraging joint investments in developmental projects. These efforts, she explained, would build trust and open new avenues for tripartite cooperation between Tunisia, the UAE, and Africa.