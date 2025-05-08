Arab Finance: Emirates NBD - Egypt has recorded a net profit of EGP 1.4 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, up by 31% from EGP 1.1 billion in the same period of 2024, as per an emailed press release.

The bank’s profit before income taxes rose by 20% to reach EGP 2.1 billion in Q1 2025, compared to EGP 1.7 billion a year earlier.

Net interest income also advanced 16% to EGP 3 billion, while net fees and commissions income climbed 20% to EGP 463 million.

Emirates NBD Egypt’s total assets jumped by 9% year on year (YoY) to EGP 173.8 billion at the end of March 2025.

Customer deposits increased by 5% during the same period, totaling EGP 134.8 billion, split between EGP 79.2 billion in corporate deposits and EGP 55.6 billion in retail.

The bank’s loan and facilities portfolio also rose by 5%, reaching EGP 88 billion, including EGP 68.5 billion in corporate loans and EGP 19.5 billion in retail loans.

Meanwhile, total shareholders’ equity stood at EGP 18.3 billion at the end of the quarter, up from EGP 17.4 billion at the close of 2024.