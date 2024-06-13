Indian and Chinese investment partnerships with the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) made up 45% of the authority’s total contracts over the past period, SCZONE’s Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dein stated.

On June 13th, Gamal El-Din announced that the SCZONE is seeking to boost cooperation with the BRICS member countries.

He added that the SCZONE and BRICS business communities have promising future opportunities for cooperation, building on previous achievements.

