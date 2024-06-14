Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani is travelling to Italy on Friday to represent Tunisia at the G7 Summit as mandated by President of the Republic Kais Saïd, according to a Prime Ministry press release.

The PM will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar.

The summit will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war, the war in Gaza, and issues related to migration, climate change, energy, artificial intelligence, and global economic security.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).