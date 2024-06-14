Egypt - Uptown October has secured 24 land plots from the New Urban Communities Authority for a new commercial venture in the New 6th of October City. The company is set to develop 16 commercial and administrative plots, covering a total area of 70,000 square meters in the Uptown district. This initiative is a part of Uptown October’s broader expansion and development strategy, which has recently received the green light from the authority.

Ahmed Abozaid, the Chairperson of Uptown October Group of Companies, remarked that the acquisition of these plots marks a significant step in enhancing the services and urban landscape of the Uptown district. The move is expected to catalyze the urban development of New 6th of October City.

The new commercial and administrative hub will be prominently located on North 90th Street, boasting a 320-meter frontage and situated merely 2 kilometers from the main monorail station. This strategic positioning underscores the center’s potential as a pivotal element in the city’s infrastructure.

Abozaid is optimistic about the center’s capacity to bolster Uptown October’s existing projects and contribute to the burgeoning growth of New October City, which encompasses an expanse of 70,000 feddans.

In terms of employment, the mall project is anticipated to generate a total of 8,000 job opportunities during its construction and operational phases. This div includes 3,000 permanent jobs across various direct and indirect roles, supplemented by 5,000 construction jobs.

