Egypt and South Korea have probed bilateral cooperation in the field of digital government, according to an official statement.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat and the South Korean Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min on the sidelines of the 10th Global ICT Leadership Forum held in South Korea.

During the meeting, Talaat discussed potential collaboration in the automotive cybersecurity field with the CEO of the South Korean automotive cybersecurity solutions provider AUTOCRYPT Co. Daniel Eui-Seok Kim.

He also met with the CEO of the Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN) JongKap Kim to mull cooperation in supporting digital innovation and start-ups.

