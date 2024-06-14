Cairo – The Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said has held a meeting with Minister of Labour Hassan Shehata to discuss the implementation of the recent increase in minimum wage.

El-Said reiterated the government's backing for export industries and commitment to international labour standards, according to an offical statement.

She said grievances from civil groups on the hike's applications will be reviewed.

The minister commended the inclusion of the National Council for Women as a member in the National Council of Wages (NCW) and its impact on societal inclusivity in labour matters.

For his part, Shehata noted exception requests from some companies are being submitted to the NCW.

He highlighted praise at the 112th International Labour Conference (ILO) conference in Geneva for Egypt's moves on minimum pay and gender equality.

In April 2024, the NCW in Egypt has approved raising the minimum wage for private sector workers to EGP 6,000 from EGP 3,500.

