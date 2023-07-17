Ibnsina Pharma (ISPH) topped the list of drug distribution companies in Egypt in 2023 with a market share of 23.7% based on data from global analytics provider IQVIA, the company said in a statement on July 16th.

This is attributed to maintaining the company’s financial stability and signing more distribution and importation agreements with several firms, including Omron Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Sandoz Egypt, Ibnsina Pharma’s Managing Director Mohsen Mahgoub noted.

It is worthy to mention that Ibnsina Pharma previously reported a 22.18% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, recording EGP 72.554 million.

