Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Company (CPCI) reported a 140.7% year-on-year leap in net profit after tax for the first half (H1) of the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s unaudited financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

CPCI’s net profit after tax stood at EGP 120.521 million for the six-month period ended December 31st, 2023, compared to profits of EGP 50.078 million in FY H1 2022/2023.

Revenue amounted to EGP 706.131 million in H1 FY 2023/2024, up from EGP 449.077 million in the comparative period a FY earlier.

Kahira Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company involved in the manufacture and trade of pharmaceutical products for human and veterinary use.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).