October Pharma’s (OCPH) net profits after tax rose by 39.3% year on year in 2023 to EGP 182.132 million, compared to EGP 130.747 million, as per a statement.

Likewise, net sales surged to EGP 1.011 billion last year from EGP 727.37 million a year earlier.

October Pharma is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production of human pharmaceutical preparations.

The company’s major shareholders include the Arab Company for Drug Industries and Medical Appliances as well as the Saudi-Egyptian Industrial Investment Company.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).