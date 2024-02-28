The Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has officially inaugurated its new headquarters in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The inauguration will boost the firm’s presence in Egypt as well as the country’s healthcare system.

“The inauguration of Novartis' new premises in Egypt represents a significant milestone not only for the company but also for the ongoing collaboration between Switzerland and Egypt in the healthcare sector,” Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Switzerland in Egypt Elisabeth Gilgen commented.

“We believe that this new facility will further strengthen our collective efforts to improve the lives of millions of Egyptians,” she added.

