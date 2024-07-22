The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved in principle for Memphis Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries to invite senior shareholders to subscribe to the company’s rights issue, according to a statement.

Through the rights issue, the company seeks to raise its issued capital by EGP 171.25 million distributed over 17.125 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 10 per share.

Memphis is one of the oldest pharmaceutical and chemical companies in the Middle East and has been in the market since 1940.

