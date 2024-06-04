Cairo – GYPTO Pharma, an Egyptian medical city, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the US-based pharmaceuticals manufacturer, Abbott, to produce six painkillers and antibiotic medications.

The partnership aims to manufacture 155 million packs over five years, utilising approximately 9% of GYPTO Pharma's production capacity, according to a cabinet statement.

Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, stated that this partnership will play a significant role in fostering trust with foreign investors, promoting cooperation in operating new medication production lines, and achieving self-sufficiency in medicine.

He made these remarks on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony.

Amr Mamdouh, Chairman of GYPTO Pharma, highlighted the city's plans to produce 95 new pharmaceutical products by the end of 2024.

Mamdouh announced that GYPTO Pharma is collaborating with seven pioneering companies in the pharmaceutical sector.

In October 2023, Gypto Pharma and a number of local companies inked EGP 4 billion contracts with Saudi Med City Pharma company.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

