Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has witnessed the signing of a strategic alliance between Gypto Pharma – Egyptian Medicine City and the US-based Dawah Pharmaceuticals to boost local pharmaceutical manufacturing and secure the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prequalification for exports to the American market, as per a statement.

Madbouly affirmed that the pharmaceutical sector is a priority for Egypt’s economic agenda, receiving strong backing from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

He emphasized that the agreement reflects the growing trade and investment ties between Egypt and the US and supports Egypt’s goal to localize strategic industries and penetrate new export markets.

The Prime Minister underlined that this cooperation would bring advanced American technology and expertise into Egypt, positioning Gypto Pharma for FDA accreditation and boosting the competitiveness of Egyptian pharmaceuticals on the global stage.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).