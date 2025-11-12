Egypt and India have discussed strengthening cooperation in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, with a focus on technology transfer, local production of high-tech medicines, and expanding investment in health industries, according to a statement issued by Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday.

The talks took place between Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Indian Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, who also serves as India’s Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of preparations for the Third Global Conference on Population, Health, and Human Development, scheduled to take place in Egypt’s New Capital from 12 to 15 November 2025, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Ministry Spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar stated that Minister Abdel Ghaffar underscored the Egyptian government’s commitment to expanding investment in healthcare and developing strategic partnerships with leading nations to enhance the competitiveness and quality of Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry.

The two sides reviewed potential joint ventures between Egyptian and Indian pharmaceutical companies, particularly in the areas of oncology drugs, vaccines, and biologics, with the goal of advancing local manufacturing capabilities, specialized workforce training, and research infrastructure.

Discussions also covered ways to facilitate pharmaceutical investments and streamline regulatory procedures related to drug registration, import, and export. Both ministers emphasized the importance of coordination among the public and private sectors, civil society, and major pharmaceutical and vaccine producers in both countries to maximize the benefits of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population, Indian Ambassador to Egypt Suresh Reddy, and members of the accompanying Indian delegation.

