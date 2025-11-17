Arab Finance: Minapharm Pharmaceuticals has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Germany’s Bayer to localize drug production and boost pharma investments in Egypt, according to an official statement.

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, witnessed the signing on the sidelines of the third Global Congress on Population, Health, and Human Development (PHDC 2025).

Abdel Ghaffar highlighted that this marks a pivotal step towards enhancing pharmaceutical security, securing high-tech medicines, and boosting expertise exchange.

The minister affirmed Egypt's position as a regional hub for industry and exports, supported by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives to attract global investments.

On his part, Wafik Bardissi, Chairman at Minapharm, stated that the partnership promotes industry localization, scales exports to regional and African markets, and backs national health policy.

Claus Runge, Global Head of Market Access, Public Affairs, and Sustainability at the Pharmaceuticals Division of Bayer, underlined Egypt's strategic importance in the supply chain.

He also stressed that the deal supports self-sufficiency, the localization of essential medicines, and the development of a sustainable healthcare system.

