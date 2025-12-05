UAE – INK PharmaSolutions has launched in the UAE with support from AstroLabs, the Gulf’s leading business expansion platform, through an office located at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

The new facility strengthens the Canada-based company’s growing presence in the UAE and the wider MENA region, according to a press release.

INK PharmaSolutions operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and India, helping healthcare organizations navigate complex market landscapes while focusing on enabling global healthcare partnerships. This is in addition to expanding patient access through Patient Support Programs and supporting market entry and commercialization for AI, software, pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare technology companies seeking international growth.

The new hub will enable the company to strengthen partnerships and provide localized support to organizations pursuing international growth while navigating the region’s unique operational environment. By setting up operations in the UAE, INK PharmaSolutions is poised to deliver substantial value for its partners by leveraging its extensive network and technical expertise, while significantly influencing the future of healthcare delivery across the region.

Founder and Managing Director of INK PharmaSolutions, Daanyaal Bandukwala, said: “Our expansion into Dubai’s DMCC marks a milestone in INK PharmaSolutions FZCO’s global journey… From our base in Canada to our new presence in the UAE, our focus remains the same: helping healthcare and life sciences organizations grow through strategy, commercialization, and cross-border partnerships.”

In addition, Nicole Serena, Founder and Managing Director of INK PharmaSolutions, noted: “Through INK PharmaSolutions FZCO, we aim to bridge markets, foster meaningful collaboration, and enable organizations to scale their solutions globally with both speed and precision.”

Serena added: “It’s about combining strategic expertise with real-world execution to deliver impact where it matters most.”

Meanwhile, AstroLabs’ Director of Expansion, Alex Nicolls, stated: “With a track record of driving strategic growth, a seasoned team, and rising regional demand, INK PharmaSolutions is well positioned to support healthcare companies on their journey to expand and scale their solutions across the UAE, the region, and beyond—helping shape a more connected and innovative healthcare ecosystem while contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth.”

Market reports indicate that the UAE healthcare ecosystem was valued at $34 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at an approximate CAGR of 8% over the next five years.

As the healthcare industry continues to transform, the demand for specialized healthcare consulting services focusing on niche areas of growth is on the rise.

