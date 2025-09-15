Arab Finance: Ibnsina Pharma has retained its leading position among pharmaceutical distributors in Egypt, with a 31.1% market share in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to IQVIA reports.

The company has steadily strengthened its dominance, growing from a 24.2% share in 2023 to 30.8% in 2024.

IQVIA data also showed Ibnsina Pharma ranked first in the pharmacy and wholesale sector, holding a 35% share of a segment that accounts for 69% of the overall drug market.

The company further maintained its lead as the largest private distributor to public and private hospitals, capturing 22.3% of a sector representing around 31% of the market.

IQVIA reported that Egypt’s pharmaceutical market reached sales of EGP 186.7 billion in H1 2025, up from EGP 119.6 billion a year earlier, marking a 56% growth rate following drug price adjustments linked to the 2024 currency devaluation.

Ibnsina Pharma recorded revenue growth of 54.8% in H1 of 2025, with revenues reaching EGP 35 billion compared to EGP 22.8 billion in the same period of 2024.

