Egypt - Chairperson of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), Ali Ghamrawy, witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Minapharm Pharmaceuticals and Bayer International. The ceremony was held in the New Administrative Capital under the patronage—and in the presence—of Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, coinciding with the Global Conference on Population, Health, and Development.

The event brought together Wafik Bardissi, Chairperson and CEO of Minapharm Pharmaceuticals, along with senior representatives from Bayer International, including Hugo Hagen, Head of Global Health; Carolin Veltzel, Global Health Lead; and Katrin Moellers, Head of Corporate Social Business.

Ghamrawy described the agreement as a strategic milestone in Egypt’s efforts to localize pharmaceutical manufacturing and introduce advanced technologies to the local market.

He noted that the collaboration between Minapharm and Bayer serves as a successful model of partnership that enhances national manufacturing capabilities and strengthens Egypt’s position as a regional hub for pharmaceutical production and export to Africa.

He emphasized that the cooperation aligns with Egypt’s national development agenda and the directives of the political leadership, which prioritize the localization of the pharmaceutical industry, the improvement of women’s healthcare, and the consolidation of Egypt’s role as a continental export center. Ghamrawy added that the agreement supports the Presidential Initiative for Women’s Health and the National Strategy for Population and Development (2023–2030) by expanding access to reproductive health and family planning services and improving the quality of healthcare provided to women across the country.

He further highlighted that the partnership is a direct outcome of the EDA achieving the World Health Organization’s Maturity Level 3, a milestone that reinforces the development of the national pharmaceutical sector and facilitates the registration and production of biological products.

According to Ghamrawy, the Authority now serves as a key pillar in implementing the state’s strategy to localize pharmaceutical industries and ensure drug security for Egyptian citizens.

The Egyptian Drug Authority reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national efforts to expand local pharmaceutical manufacturing and achieve self-sufficiency in strategic and biological medicines.

It also underscored its dedication to strengthening partnerships with major global companies and adopting cutting-edge pharmaceutical technologies, thereby reinforcing Egypt’s position as a leading regional hub for pharmaceutical industries, research, and development.

