Egypt’s Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar announced on Tuesday the launch of the new Eva Pharma Oncology and Hematology Division, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to localize advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing and enhance national health security.

Speaking at the launch event in Cairo, Abdel Ghaffar highlighted that Egypt’s cancer treatment centers receive an average of 360,000 cases annually, including 80,000 patients under the Universal Health Insurance System, at a cost of nearly EGP 13bn per year.

The newly established division aims to produce 22 million units annually of cancer and immunosuppressive drugs that meet EU-GMP standards. With seven products already available on the Egyptian market and 11 more treatments in the pipeline, the division plans to expand production and also export to international markets.

Abdel Ghaffar emphasized that Egypt now boasts 2,700 pharmaceutical production lines, including 179 medicine factories (with 970 lines), 187 medical supply manufacturers, and four biological product plants. These efforts reflect the government’s strategy to achieve self-sufficiency in strategic medications, particularly cancer treatments.

Noting that between 2017 and 2022, Egypt recorded 366,823 cancer cases and 95,275 related deaths, the minister underscored the growing demand for targeted therapies and immunotherapies, in line with the nation’s Vision 2030 for a more robust healthcare system.

Abdel Ghaffar further emphasized ongoing initiatives to expand cancer treatment centers, update treatment protocols, and train specialized medical teams. He also lauded the contributions of Eva Pharma, which has previously supported national health initiatives, including the local manufacturing of Hepatitis C drugs, COVID-19 antiviral treatments, insulin, and immunological medicines.

He concluded by pointing out that investment-friendly policies, streamlined drug registration, and partnerships with both local and international pharmaceutical manufacturers are positioning Egypt as a regional hub for pharmaceutical production in the Middle East and Africa.

