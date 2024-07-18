The Egyptian government has committed to addressing the shortage of up to 3,000 types of medicine within three months, acknowledging that some drug prices will increase due to the devaluation of the local currency, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated in a press conference.

The government is cooperating with the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) to resume production to its normal levels withing the three-month period, Madbouly added.

Egypt imports about 90% of its pharmaceutical materials, he noted.

The market has faced shortages and rising prices over recent years due to raw material scarcities and delays in releasing medicines from ports, exacerbated by a lack of USD liquidity.

